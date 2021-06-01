59-year-old Cleveland woman missing from Mount Pleasant neighborhood

Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating Janet Storer, 59. (Source: Cleveland police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | June 1, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 5:56 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old Cleveland woman is missing from the 13600 block of Lambert Avenue in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Janet Storer was last seen on May 30, according to a Cleveland police media release.

Storer was last seen wearing gray pants and a gray and black fleece jacket.

She suffers from multiple medical issues and is in need of medical, the release said.

Storer may be in a black Buick Encore with Ohio license plates mark GLT3856.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 216-621-1234.

