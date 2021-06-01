59-year-old Cleveland woman missing from Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old Cleveland woman is missing from the 13600 block of Lambert Avenue in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Janet Storer was last seen on May 30, according to a Cleveland police media release.
Storer was last seen wearing gray pants and a gray and black fleece jacket.
She suffers from multiple medical issues and is in need of medical, the release said.
Storer may be in a black Buick Encore with Ohio license plates mark GLT3856.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 216-621-1234.
