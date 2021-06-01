19-year-old man murdered outside East Cleveland gas station

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old Cleveland man was shot and killed outside a gas station Monday afternoon.
East Cleveland police were called out to the Mobile Gas Station in the 15000 block of Euclid Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for a gunshot victim.
When officers arrived, Juwan Washington was found unresponsive outside near the detached car wash.
EMS transported Washington to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m.
East Cleveland police are asking anyone who was in the area of the gas station, 15317 Euclid Avenue, and has information on the murder to please call them at 216-681-2162.
