77-year-old man with dementia missing from Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is asking people to look out for 77-year-old Raymond Bethea.
Bethea has dementia and left his residence on Hastings Road in Silver Lake around 7:30 p.m. Monday. He has not been seen since.
Police describe Bethea as 6′0″ tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. HE was last seen driving away in a silver 2009 Toyota Matrix with Ohio license plate number CLU8526.
Call 911 if you see him or the vehicle.
