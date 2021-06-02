2 arrested in East Cleveland after short chase leads to weapons seizure

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police may have given the sassiest report on Facebook of Northeast Ohio after a chase led to several arrests and seizing weapons.
Right off the bat, the report sarcastically asked, “Did anyone know they still made flip phones?”
As you can see in the photo shared by police, a flip phone was among the seized items.
After a short chase, those in the car “apparently heard that East Cleveland Police do not normally give up, decided to stop the vehicle and bail,” according to police.
Police said three occupants bailed and two were chased after.
The two that were caught “became the newest inmates of the East Cleveland City Jail,” police said.
“However, we may have to fight over one of the occupants. He already has an all-paid vacation with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for his felony warrants,” according to police.
The Facebook report then gave readers “three guesses as to what his warrants are for.”
“If you guessed Weapons Offenses, you were correct,” police said.
Police said weapons offense charges are to follow.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.