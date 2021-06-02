Browns star Myles Garrett “retired” from basketball; “Time to get back to what I’m good at”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett’s basketball career, which drew attention on social media, is apparently over.
“He’s retired,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday.
Garrett agreed, saying “it was like a Jordan retirement, he went to baseball for a while, I went to basketball,” but Garrett later admitted “it’s time to get back to what I’m good at.”
Garrett is participating in Organized Team Activities in Berea, which Stefanski stressed are “voluntary.”
