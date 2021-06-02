Brunswick fawn rescued after wandering into machinery

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Oh deer... this fawn found herself playing a game of hide and seek with an animal control officer after she wandered into a facility’s machinery.
Brunswick Police said Animal Control Officer Kellums was called to the business on Wednesday.
Soon after, Kellums rescued the baby deer and returned her to the wild where she will hopefully be reunited with her mama, according to police.
Check out the photo police shared of Kellums and his new fawn friend!
