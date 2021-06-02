Cleveland Heights elementary school placed on lockdown after nearby shooting

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Noble Elementary School was placed under lockdown Wednesday morning after shots were fired near the school.
Cleveland Heights police said around 10:25 a.m. shots were fired at two women sitting in a car outside the school in the 1200 block of Ardoon Street.
According to police, the two women were a mother and a daughter and the shooter is the ex-boyfriend of the daughter.
He got out of his car, walked towards the women and then fired several shots into their vehicle as they drove away.
Neither woman was injured and the suspect drove off in a white SUV style vehicle.
The women drove to the Cleveland Heights police department to report the crime.
The shooter was arrested about an hour later driving in the area of Superior and Euclid Avenues in East Cleveland.
Officers pulled over the vehicle and the shooter was taken into custody without incident.
His name has not been released.
