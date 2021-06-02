Cleveland man sentenced for murder of 81-year-old at gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man convicted of the fatal shooting of an 81-year-old at a Cleveland gas station was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years to life in prison.
James Hannah Jr., 37, pleaded guilty in April to aggravated murder and attempted murder.
Investigators said Hannah randomly shot and killed Anthony Watkins in April 2020 at the Marathon Gas Station near the intersection of East 25th Street and Kinsman Road.
Police said Watkins was shot in the back and after he collapsed, Hannah stood over him and fired several more rounds before fleeing the scene.
Hannah was found hiding in the backyard of a nearby home on E. 126th Street. Police say he still had the murder weapon.
Photo of Anthony Watkins:
“This individual randomly gunned down an 81-year-old man at a gas station for no apparent reason,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, “He should spend the rest of his life sitting behind bars.”
