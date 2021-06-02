Cleveland megachurch praises health order restrictions being lifted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many church leaders are ready to welcome back their congregations without any restrictions, now that all remaining health orders have been lifted in Ohio.
At The Word Church, Minister Ray Vernon says they had required members to wear a mask. Now he says in following the governor’s orders, there will be a sense of normalcy during services.
“If you have taken your shots, you don’t have to wear a mask if you don’t want to. We’re coming in, and we’re going to try to get back to as much normal as possible,” said Minister Ray Vernon.
He calls this Sunday a homecoming for church members.
“The church is supposed to be what we call home, the welcoming place where we you come in you feel like you’re at home where we’re hugging you, loving on you,” Vernon added.
Many churches have had in-person services with limited capacity. Now that the health orders have ended, they can operate at full capacity, along with restaurants and other venues.
The state health department still encourages those who have not been vaccinated to wear face masks and social distance.
Vernon says they’re not asking members if they’ve received a covid-19 shot, but they encourage people to be smart about their health.
“Those who have not been vaccinated, you are coming what we’re saying at your own risk. You’re not putting us at risk, but you are putting yourself at risk,” said Vernon.
Vernon tells 19 News he doesn’t expect the church to be at full capacity on Sunday, as some people may not be comfortable coming back yet.
People can still tune into their services online.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.