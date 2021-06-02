Cleveland woman accused of murdering her mom found incompetent to stand trial at this time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman accused of fatally shooting her mother, has been found incompetent to stand trial at this time.
Cleveland police said Alybrel Beal, 27, murdered Lashaun Thompson, 56, on April 9 at their home in the 19000 block of Arrowhead Avenue.
According to officers, relatives discovered her body on the kitchen floor and called 911.
Beal was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder and felonious assault.
Beal will now receive mental health treatment at North Coast Behavioral Health in Northfield.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.