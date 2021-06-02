Despite state mandate ending, masks still required at Cleveland Hopkins and other travel hubs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While masks are no longer required by the state of Ohio, a federal mandate is still in place for travelers on airplanes, trains, boats and buses.
The guidance, which also applies to travel hubs such as airports, is set to expire on September 13th.
“Part of it has to do with the unique conditions of the physical space. Part of it has to do with the conditions of it being a workplace and folks who really don’t have a choice about being there the way it is in some other cases,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, signs are placed throughout the main passenger areas reminding them of the rules. Violating them could result in serious consequences.
“These rules and regulations and these bodies of guidance always evolve with the science. But the bottom line is we have a set of rules in place to keep people safe,” Buttigieg added.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.