Former head of Cleveland’s demolition department pleads guilty to federal bribery and extortion charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former head of the city of Cleveland’s demolition department was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to bribery and extortion.
Rufus Taylor, 62, was sentenced to 21 months in prison, one year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, according to a U.S. Department of Justice media release.
Taylor was the chief of the city’s Demolition Bureau from 2012 and 2017, court records show.
In that role, Taylor was responsible for assigning “board-up” of vacant properties to contractors, emergency demolition jobs, and conducting inspections - events that had to occur before a contractor could be paid.
Those court documents show that Taylor received and solicited cash bribes from two contractors between November of 2013 and September of 2017 in exchange for preferential treatment and advantageous information on city demolitions.
Taylor received cash payments for placing a contractor on the city’s bid list for a demolition job, records show. Taylor also sought payment from that same contractor for notifying them of an emergency demolition job.
In 2015 and 2016, Taylor received cash payments from another contractor in return for a list of companies bidding on a demolition job, information concerning the current lowest bids for the job, and a list of bid numbers for another pending demolition job, the release said.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General and the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, according to the release.
