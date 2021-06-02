Full capacity crowds will be allowed at Progressive Field again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting next week, things will be back to normal at Progressive Field.
“The fans, the employees, they work so so hard and for them to have some sense of normalcy... they’re excited to be here, no masks,” said Anna Powell, Ballpark operations manager, Cleveland Indians.
After Tuesday night’s game, Powell and other Indians employees spent their morning cutting the zip ties off from the ballpark seats.
There will be no more capacity cap when the Indians come back from a week-long road trip.
“Cleveland’s back, Cleveland in the summer, you can’t beat it. It is so fun,” said Powell.
The team’s vice president of communications, Curtis Danburg, says having fans pack Progressive Field will not only help the team on the field but the city off of it as well.
“We want people coming back downtown and getting the businesses fired up again like what we use to see on a regular basis,” said Danburg.
Also, wearing masks inside the ballpark is optional.
