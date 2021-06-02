Governor signs bill into law providing $967 million in pandemic-related relief to Ohio’s schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law on Wednesday that will provide appropriated financial relief to the state’s schools.
House Bill 170 enables Ohio to distribute $967 million in federal funding to the state’s public, private, and vocational schools that occurred expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recipients of the federal assistance include:
- $632.4 million for public schools
- $154.9 million for private schools
- $19 million for Educational Service Centers, Joint Vocational Schools, and Ohio’s County Boards of Developmental Disabilities
- $173 million for the Ohio Department of Health for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution efforts
- $8 million for the Adjutant General to support the Ohio National Guard response
The governor was joined by other lawmakers, including State Sen. Andrew Brenner, and State Reps. Adam Bird and Tracy Richardson, for a bill signing ceremony.
“Ohio’s schools have been struggling throughout the coronavirus pandemic and House Bill 170 works to ensure they have the funds necessary to get back on their feet and create the best environment possible for our students,” said State Rep. Bird.
