Highway Patrol reports less traffic deaths this Memorial Day weekend compared to previous years

Ohio (WOIO) - The number of people who died in traffic accidents this Memorial Day weekend was down 49 percent from previous years, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.
OSHP reported nine people died during Memorial Day weekend 2021, down from 20 deaths during the same period last year. This year’s numbers were down 49 percent when compared to the previous three year average. Highway Patrol considers Friday through Monday as the holiday weekend.
In total, OSHP stopped 25,658 vehicles for traffic enforcement throughout the weekend, including 549 OVI arrests and 377 drug arrests.
866 of the incidents OSHP responded to were in Cuyahoga County.
