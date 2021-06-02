Man killed in Akron motorcycle crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcycle was traveling westbound on Interstate Route 76 and exiting at the Broadway and South Main Street ramp when the rider failed to negotiate the curve and struck a concrete median.
The 26-year-old male sustained serious injuries.
He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to Akron Police.
The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Traffic Division at 330-375-2506 or 330-375-2Tip.
Call 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.