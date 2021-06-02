2nd Vax-A-Million winner from Toledo, scholarship winner from Mayfield Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s second Vax-A-Million winner is... Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo!
The winner of the full-ride scholarship, including four years of tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college, is Zoie Vincent of Mayfield Village.
“I am pleased that leading into the holiday weekend, data continued to show that our Ohio Vax-a-Million promotion continued to increase COVID-19 vaccinations compared to the period before the promotion announcement,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “The vaccine remains our most powerful tool to fight the virus and for Ohioans to protect themselves and others. I encourage anyone considering getting the vaccine to not delay and take advantage of both vaccination opportunities and the Ohio Vax-a-Million promotion.”
There were 3,225,789 Ohioans who entered the drawing to win $1 million prize, and 132,903 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered to the drawing for a college scholarship. The number of entries in both groups increased from the previous week with 467,320 additional adult entries and 28,518 additional student entries.
The governor announced how many eligible Ohioans are registered for Wednesday’s Vax-A-Million drawings.
When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced five people would win a million dollars, he said he did it to create some excitement to get more people vaccinated.
It’s working.
Before the lottery announcement, Ohio was vaccinating between 5,000-18,000 people a day.
Since the announcement, has been vaccinating between 24,000-30,000 a day, with a fall-off over the holiday weekend.
What that means is your odds of winning one of the remaining three drawings is getting a little worse.
In week one, 2,758,470 Ohioans had at least one shot and registered on the Vax-a-Million website in an attempt to win.
This week, there were 3,225,789 adults eligible for Monday’s drawing, with the winner to be announced Wednesday.
For those who are 12 to 17-years-old, 104,386 registered to win the full-ride scholarship to any Ohio college.
This week the number jumped to 132,903 entries.
Keep in mind not everyone who’s eligible has registered and opted-in to the drawing, so not all of the new entries can be equated to new vaccinations.
All total, 5.3 million Ohioans have received at least their first shot, which means some 2 million have not registered.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.