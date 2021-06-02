Northeast Ohio Weather: Occasional storms around through Thursday; heating up for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered, occasional showers and storms are on the docket this afternoon, this evening, and during the day Thursday.
Keep the umbrella close by.
With rain in the area, high temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s today and tomorrow.
As the rain becomes less persistent on Friday, temperatures will warm into the low 80s.
A few isolated storms will develop Friday afternoon.
The big weather story for the upcoming weekend is going to be a significant warm-up.
Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s from Saturday through the middle of next week.
