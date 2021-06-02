Northeast Ohio Weather: Unsettled period; first batch of rain developing right now

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow moving upper level trough, or dip in the jet stream, is happening in our region. This will lead to a high chance of rain today and tomorrow as deep moisture is streaming in from the southwest. The first shot of rain is developing as you read this from west to east. The rain isn’t expected to be that heavy in our part of Ohio. Most of the rain falls this afternoon and evening. Around a half inch of rain is in the forecast by late this evening. Temperatures will be held down with all the clouds and rain around. Many stay in the 60s this afternoon. A break in the rain is expected after midnight tonight. Another round of rain arrives tomorrow morning. Instability will be on the rise so I have a high risk of showers and storms tomorrow. High temperatures around 70 degrees. The better dynamics shift east Friday. Partly cloudy and warmer here. Isolated thunderstorms develop by afternoon. High temperatures Friday sneak up to around 80 degrees or better. Warming trend continues into the weekend.