Ohio AG Dave Yost burns mask to mark end of state COVID-19 health orders

(WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost celebrated the end of the state’s COVID-19 health orders by burning a face mask and posting a video of it to Twitter.
“In honor of the expiring health orders,” Yost wrote, along with a video of him dousing a mask in lighter fluid before throwing a match on it.
Wednesday marked the end for most of Ohio’s COVID-19 health orders, leaving it up to individual businesses, event organizers or school districts to decide how many people can gather and whether or not they will need to wear face masks.
