Ohio governor: ‘Important that those not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement on Tuesday, just hours before the state’s remaining COVID-19 health orders expired for most individuals.
While vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks or socially distance themselves, the governor and the Ohio Department of Health are still urging those who have not received a shot to continue to wear face coverings.
“Ohioans who remain unvaccinated and are at-risk, including everyone under the age of 12. It’s important that those not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and follow other preventative measures to keep themselves as health as possible,” Gov. DeWine wrote in a statement.
The state’s top health personnel, including Ohio Department of Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, spoke Wednesday morning about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine as preventative restrictions expired:
Facial coverings and social distancing will still be required in congregate living and health settings.
