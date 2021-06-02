Punch Bowl Social reopens in the Flats on June 9

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Punch Bowl Social in the Flats East Bank is reopening on June 9 with plans to be back “better than ever.”
The 27,000 square foot space will once again welcome guests for dining, drinking, and being entertained with karaoke, billiards, bowling, putt-putt, foosball, and other arcade games.
Happy hour will be back on Sunday and Wednesday-Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. with drinks and bites from $3-$7.
Brunch will be served on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
