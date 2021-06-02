Some Cleveland riders with disabilities concerned about changes to RTA’s bus route

“People called me several times upset and disappointed,” Conwell said. “You didn’t even let the councilman know you just went out and cut the lines. You can’t do that. How do you know when they cut the line at number 3 and we had to fight them last time and they saw that they were wrong and they had to bring the number 38 here. The number 38 came here because of a mistake that they did before and they had the same argument.”