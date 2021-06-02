Some Cleveland riders with disabilities concerned about changes to RTA’s bus route

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Cleveland residents are worried that changes to the bus route will create a transportation desert, but RTA said the new system will be better for all riders.
Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell is very upset with RTA and said they made the decision to cut bus route 38 without consulting the people who ride it. RTA says they did reach out to the community and while their new system may inconvenience a small number of people, it will improve transportation for the majority of people in every Cleveland neighborhood.
Monica Avery, 56, depends on the 38-bus line.
“I’ve been taking this route since about back in the 80′s,” said Avery.
Avery is nearly blind and with her disability, even adding even a few minutes of walking to her commute could be a challenge.
“It’s very important to have something that’s close access whereas I’m not going to have to walk long amounts of ways or things like that because of my sight problem,” Avery said.
Right now, the bus stop is only a two-minute walk from her home.
“I use it to go downtown, and I also use it for doctors’ appointments and to get around a lot and sometimes I go to the grocery store and things like that and basically it’s just very essential to this neighborhood,” said Avery.
On June 13, RTA is launching what they’re calling “Next Gen RTA”, a totally new transit system. Joel Freilich, Director of Service Management at RTA says under the new system the number of people living within a half-mile of a frequent service stop will double. But that means the end of route 38.
“We won’t take the bus out of the neighborhood well just move the bus to other streets in the neighborhood principally we’ll move these buses over to Lakeview,” said Freilich. “When we move them over to lake view the wait times on lake view will get even better.”
The furthest stop on the line is East 125th Street and Superior Avenue. the nearest stop to them will now be at Lakeview Road and Phillips avenue, which is half a mile away or roughly an 11-minute walk, which means nearly 15 minutes for Avery.
“I’m very very very disappointed in RTA,” said Councilman Kevin Conwell. “Mothers have to take their children and drag them along just to take them to Patrick Henry from 125th street, okay so it’s a time trap when my disabled people have to walk a great distance from 125th to 123rd street when it’s dark outside early in the morning to go to lake view.”
RTA admits there may be a few individual people overall who are inconvenienced by the change, but Freilich said overall it’s better for the greater good of people who are being served.
RTA points out they also have a para door to door service for people with disabilities which Avery says she does use, but it isn’t always convenient because you have to schedule it days in advance.
Councilman Conwell is also upset because he wasn’t informed about these cuts until answer the decision was made.
He would now like to pass legislation making it mandatory to reach out to city council before making these sorts of decisions.
“People called me several times upset and disappointed,” Conwell said. “You didn’t even let the councilman know you just went out and cut the lines. You can’t do that. How do you know when they cut the line at number 3 and we had to fight them last time and they saw that they were wrong and they had to bring the number 38 here. The number 38 came here because of a mistake that they did before and they had the same argument.”
Freilich said they spent two years getting feedback from the public on this plan and they are confident once people try it out, they’ll realize it will save them time.
“If you’re picked up 15 minutes earlier or 30 minutes earlier and then when you get to your home neighborhood you have to walk four minutes more to your house, you’ll lose four of those 15 or 30 minutes that you gained but you still have minutes left.,” said Freilich. “There’s nothing more scary than something new that you haven’t tried and there’s nothing more rewarding than discovering that this is really better.”
Councilman Conwell told 19 News he is going to keep fighting to stop them from removing this bus line and he’s even willing to go down to RTA to protest.
RTA will be rolling out the new system on June 13 and that first week of transportation will be totally free.
RTA also said they have a 6 day a week hotline riders can call for help in navigating the new system.
That number is 216-621-9500. Their ADA hotline number for riders with disabilities is 216-566-5124.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.