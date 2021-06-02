Some doctors support end of Ohio’s mask mandate, for now

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s mask mandate has ended after more than 10 months, starting July 22 of last year.
“We understand people are ready to get back to normal,” said Dr. Claudia Hoyen, co-director of infection control at University Hospitals. “I think the really important thing for people to understand is this is not over.”
Experts like Dr. Hoyen agree with lifting the mask mandate as well as other COVID protocols, including distancing and capacity restrictions.
“I think it’s worth a try,” Dr. Hoyen said. “I’m not sure what will happen in the fall and in the winter, especially if people don’t continue to get vaccinated over the summer. We could be in a place we don’t want to be in the fall.”
Dr. Hoyen also says we still might need masks with some stores and locations still requiring them and some people feeling more comfortable wearing them in public. And the CDC still recommends masks for nursing homes and hospitals.
“We would hope that when people come to these places, they know this information and not give the people who are working there who are trying to take care of people, trying to save people’s lives, not giving them a hard time about wearing a mask at a health care facility,” said Dr. Hoyen.
Experts like Dr. Hoyen can conceive of a future where masks are commonplace, especially since they proved effective this flu season in preventing flu cases.
“I would think we should just keep them in our back pockets for now,” Hoyen said.
