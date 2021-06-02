Taskforce arrests two in Cleveland’s first homicide in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two men in connection with Cleveland’s first homicide of this year.
Albert Toro, 25, and Tera Radesic, 23, were wanted for a New Year’s Day shooting in the area of West 98th Street and Marginal Road, according to a Cleveland police media release.
Police learned that the victim and the suspects were in some sort of verbal altercation before the shooting, the release said.
Cleveland homicide detectives spent the past five months working to identifying the suspects involved in the shooting, police said. This week Toro and Radesic were identified as suspects.
Both were located going into a story in the 4800 block of Broadview Road in Cleveland, according to the release. They were arrested inside the store without incident and taken to homicide detectives.
“Although this homicide marks the beginning of 2021 with violence, the community should know that our police officers will continue to work day and night to keep our communities safe,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott wrote in the release. “They will work to reduce violence and to remove those that commit violent crimes out of our community and put them behind bars.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.