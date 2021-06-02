US Sen. Brown visits Greater Cleveland Food Bank after helping them secure federal funding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like many businesses across Northeast Ohio, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank has been pushed to the limit during the pandemic.
“There’s no place like this in Ohio that’s provided this kind of service to this many people,” said U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.
The Senator came to town Wednesday to tour the facility after helping the food bank get some federal assistance.
The National Guard has also been a major help to the food bank as they continue to feed thousands a week, tackling food insecurities that were brought to the forefront because of COVID.
Numbers show that March and April were lower than last year, but higher than pre-pandemic levels.
The food bank is planning a three-to-five year response. They are currently in year two and expect the need to be higher for quite some time.
Staff at the food bank are hoping that government assistance, like the USDA waiver Sen. Brown helped them secure, continues to be available long after the pandemic ends.
That waiver helped the Greater Cleveland Food Bank start a mobile meal program to get meals to children in need.
The food bank serves around 2,000 families every Thursday afternoon; that’s more than 6,000 people.
But just like COVID numbers have dropped, they’re hoping food insecurity numbers will soon drop as well, possibly giving us the greatest piece of the Cleveland comeback yet.
