The wedding industry starting to see light at the end of the tunnel after several postponements due to Covid-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Abby Diamond is all set to marry her fiance in July.
The original date was in October 2020.
Diamond ended up having to postpone her wedding due to the pandemic.
The pair has been together for a decade and are itching to step into their new future.
“Everything’s great and starting to come together we started planning this back in 2019 so it felt like all the planning was happening at once and it was paused for such a long time,” she said.
Diamond told 19 News she couldn’t have handled the stress that came with the pandemic without Melanie Tindell.
She’s the owner of Oak and Honey event planning in Cleveland’s Ohio City Neighborhood.
Tindell has faced her fair share of struggles with her business last year.
She said around 40 2020 weddings she was organizing were postponed.
Tindell also had to tell her staff to work fewer hours.
But after a horrific year she’s starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.
“As things are progressively picking up quickly for 20-21 I think we’re all trying to keep up with the pace and get ourselves back into wedding season mode,” Tindell added.
