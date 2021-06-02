‘We’re looking towards a summer of violence’: Gov. DeWine calls for action after shooting of 6 people in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ahead of a bill signing ceremony for a law to boost school funding, the governor of Ohio called for state lawmakers to take immediate action on gun control.
Gov. DeWine’s call for action comes following a shooting at a “celebration of life” party in the Springfield area.
Six people were shot and two were taken into custody, according to Gov. DeWine, including one that is “a person under disability.”
“It simply means that one of the people who is in custody had absolutely no right to have a gun,” the governor described.
Ohio’s governor said he has been asking the General Assembly to pass a bill that would give law enforcement, prosecutors, and judges more tools for how to deal with repeat and violent offenders, as well as those who are not allowed to have a firearm.
“Passing this bill will not solve every problem, but I guarantee you it will save lives,” Gov. DeWine said while asking for tougher punishments.
