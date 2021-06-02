Wickcliffe shooting suspect held on $100,000 bond

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is in custody after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Wickliffe Police Lt. Joe Thompson said a man was shot in the stomach around 1 p.m. in the 30000 block of Phillips Avenue.
The victim, whose name is not being released, was rushed to a nearby hospital and underwent emergency surgery.
Thompson said the shooting happened after an argument and the suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting.
Thompson said SWAT officers were brought to the scene to make sure there were no additional shooting suspects.
The victim is expected to live but is in serious condition according to police.
32-year-old Tyler Gates, a resident on Phillips Avenue was arrested for felonious assault and possessing a firearm while under disability.
The suspect is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.