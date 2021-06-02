24-year-old man arrested after fleeing from authorities in RV, Summit County Sheriff’s Office says

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man is behind bars for leading Summit County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase in a RV.
Randy H. Schiffbauer, of Green, was arrested Tuesday morning. He’s in Summit County Jail, according to a press release.
The incident began around 10 a.m. when a deputy responded to Greensburg Road in Green. She was checking out a report of a suspicious person, according to a press release.
As she arrived, she saw an RV speeding away from the scene. Authorities said the doors were open and a power cord was hanging out the back.
The driver, later identified as Schiffbauer, refused to stop when the deputy tried to pull over the RV, the sheriff’s department said.
Authorities said Schiffbauer hit several cars, including law enforcement vehicles, with the RV during the pursuit.
He drove through backyards on Briarwood Way before getting the RV stuck and fleeing on foot, according to a press release.
The sheriff’s department said an Ohio State Highway Patrol K9 unit apprehended Schiffbauer.
No one was injured during the incident.
