Canton mother accused of throwing toddler out window pleads not guilty

Candace Johnson
Candace Johnson((Source: Canton Police Department))
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton mother accused of throwing her 2-year-old child out of a window pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Stark County Court of Common Pleas.

Canton police said Candace Johnson, 37, also tried to toss her older child, a 5-year-old boy, out of the second-story window.

Canton police: Mother threw toddler out second-story window (bodycam)

Johnson faces charges of child endangering and felonious assault on both children, according to court records.

She faced a judge this morning for arraignment. Watch our coverage in the video player below.

The incident happened May 28 at a home on Linwood Avenue SW in Canton.

Johnson will be back in court on July 26 for a pretrial.

