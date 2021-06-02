Canton mother accused of throwing toddler out window pleads not guilty

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton mother accused of throwing her 2-year-old child out of a window pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Stark County Court of Common Pleas.

Canton police said Candace Johnson, 37, also tried to toss her older child, a 5-year-old boy, out of the second-story window.

Johnson faces charges of child endangering and felonious assault on both children, according to court records.

She faced a judge this morning for arraignment. Watch our coverage in the video player below.

The incident happened May 28 at a home on Linwood Avenue SW in Canton.

Johnson will be back in court on July 26 for a pretrial.

