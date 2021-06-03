Canton City Schools to hold special meeting following allegations that football coaches forced a Jewish student to eat pork

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton City Schools are holding a special meeting Thursday evening. The district is expected to address a controversy involving eight McKinley High School football coaches and a student-athlete.
The coaches were placed on administrative leave last week after reportedly forcing a 17-year-old football player to violate the tenets of his religion by eating pork.
Coach Marcus Wattley and seven assistant coaches forced the student-athlete to eat a pepperoni pizza after he missed a weight lifting session, according to his family’s attorney Edward L. Gilbert.
The punishment for missing practice was traumatizing and disrespectful for the McKinley High junior, who is Jewish and keeps Kosher, Gilbert said.
The student’s family is considering a first amendment lawsuit against the school district, Gilbert told 19 News on Tuesday.
In a statement shared to Facebook Wednesday night, Superintendent Jeff Talbert said the school district’s investigation has concluded.
“An incident occurred during a football training session on May 24th that was concerning enough to warrant the immediate action of suspending eight members of the High School Football Coaching Staff, including the head coach, while an investigation was conducted. Also, in an effort to be comprehensive, and with our student’s health and wellbeing in mind, a police report was filed by the district.
The investigation found that the identified coaches engaged in actions that constituted inappropriate, demeaning, and divisive behavior in a misguided attempt to instill discipline in the student-athletes. This behavior will not be tolerated and further disciplinary measures for staff, which have not yet been determined, will follow. The District will continue to follow Board Policies and protocols regarding personnel issues. Once disciplinary measures are determined, in accordance with our commitment to transparency, we will release additional information.”
The special meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the McKinley High School Commons, located at 521 Tuscarawas Street W in Canton. Watch a livestream by clicking here.
