Cleveland Police officer fired a year after excessive use of force investigation from May 30 riots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Officer John Kazimer was fired from the force about a year after the Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit started an investigation over a complaint of excessive use of force during the May 30 riot downtown.
Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard said Kazimer was accused of violating the following General Police Order violations:
- Jury duty
- Patrol section duty hours
- Reporting on and off duty
- Numerous violations of the Manual of Rules for the Conduct and Discipline of Employees of the Cleveland Division of Police
Kazimer, 53, was hired in 2000 and most recently assigned to the Ordinance Unit.
His termination is effective June 3.
The president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association publicly criticized the city’s safety director that same day over the recent firings of several officers.
