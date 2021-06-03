Cleveland suspect arrested after hours long standoff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Cleveland police arrested Donta Dixon, 36, this afternoon.
Dixon was wanted for felonious assault and two counts of murder by Cleveland police.
He was also wanted for weapons violations by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.
On March 16, officers responded to the area of West 54th street and Storer Avenue where they found Stephanie Lee, 29, and Alonzo Lewis, 33, with gunshot wounds.
Both victims died.
On May 7, Dixon fired a rifle numerous times at a woman driving a car.
Shortly after the shooting, Dixon led officers on a foot and vehicle pursuit.
The officers called off the pursuit when the suspect got onto Interstate 90.
Officers arrived at a home on the 3700 block of East 144th street this morning and confirmed with other occupants that Dixon was hiding upstairs.
The Cleveland SWAT team also responded to assist.
After three hours Dixon safely surrendered.
He was transported downtown to be interviewed by Cleveland homicide detectives.
