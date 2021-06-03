Hudson condemns American Legion’s choice to turn down veteran’s mic during part of speech about freed Black slaves

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Hudson released a statement after the American Legion turned down the microphone for part of retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter’s speech during a Memorial Day service.
The American Legion explained that mentioning the role that people of color played in the history of Memorial Day was “not relevant to our program for the day”.
The city’s statement condemned the actions taken by the American Legion and stated that it disrespected Lt. Col. Kemter as well as all veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the freedoms of Americans.
The American Legion of Ohio has become aware of the incident and is investigating according to a tweet they sent out.
State Representative Casey Weinstein was also upset at the actions and said in a tweet that this racist censorship had no place in Hudson.
See the full statement and the tweets below.
