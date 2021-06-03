Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad continues to require masks, plans to increase capacity

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) announced updates Thursday to their COVID-19 policy.
Train rides will operate at full capacity starting June 16, according to a press release.
Masks continue to be required at boarding and on the train, the release said. They must be worn at all times unless you are eating or drinking.
“We look forward to returning to some normalcy at the railroad after this challenging year. With the new protocols moving forward, we can offer more availability to our guests,” Joe Mazur, CVSR President and CEO, said in a press release.
A press release explained the CVSR is under Transportation Security Administration and Federal Railroad Administration regulations. That means all guests, volunteers and staff are still required to wear masks despite state and local regulations.
