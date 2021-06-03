2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rain threat continues: Will it pass before July Fourth?

Join Jamie and Jeff for your Friday morning weather and traffic update.
Commuter Cast
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday’s forecast is a repeat of yesterday: wet weather continues. The risk of showers and storms is greatest this afternoon.

Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

High temperatures around the 70s.

Jamie will update you on bridge repair work in Cleveland.

Mild weather is expected on the Fourth of July. 80 to 85 degrees in the afternoon. Isolated afternoon showers and storms.

Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

