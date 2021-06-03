Risk of severe storms, strong winds, heavy rain during afternoon commute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY for the possibility of severe storms, strong winds and heavy rain.

Rain moves in late this morning or early afternoon. High temperatures around the 70s.

Jon is covering traffic while Jamie is away. He’ll update you on expected road conditions.

Remember: Adjust your speed when driving on wet roads.

No major crashes or delays this morning. Jon is seeing patches of fog in some areas.

Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

