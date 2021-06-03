Wet weather continues: what to expect this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A week of wet weather is closing out with more rain. Thankfully, the humidity and heat are taking a break.

There’s a chance of spotty showers and storms today. High temperatures around 70 degrees.

Some residents may stay dry as the rain isn’t expected to impact our entire viewing area.

Jon is covering traffic while Jamie is away. He’ll update you on expected road conditions.

No major crashes or delays this morning.

Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

