Risk of storms, floods today; may impact your afternoon commute

Join Jeff and Jamie for your Thursday morning weather and traffic update.
Commuter Cast
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday is an ALERT DAY for possible severe storms and a flooding risk.

Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

The rain threat moves in this afternoon. High temperatures in the 80s.

Jamie is watching some minor crashes on city streets. She will update you on upcoming lane restrictions for bridge repairs.

Drivers headed to downtown Cleveland may have a slight delay.

Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

