Ongoing risk of storms with heavy rain, wind, flooding
Join Jeff and Jamie for your Friday morning weather and traffic update.
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did you think the rain was over? Guess again! Today is another ALERT DAY a risk of severe storms, flooding and heavy rain.
Many areas are under a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday morning. Click here to check your neighborhood’s status.
Jeff says the rain will move out Saturday morning. Sunday looks to be pleasant with sunny skies and temps in the 70s.
Jamie will update you on upcoming lane restrictions for bridge repairs.
A water main break has blocked Miles Avenue in Solon. Jamie has your detour details. We will let you know when the road reopens.
Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.
