Ongoing risk of storms with heavy rain, wind, flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did you think the rain was over? Guess again! Today is another ALERT DAY a risk of severe storms, flooding and heavy rain.

Many areas are under a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday morning. Click here to check your neighborhood’s status.

Jeff says the rain will move out Saturday morning. Sunday looks to be pleasant with sunny skies and temps in the 70s.

Jamie will update you on upcoming lane restrictions for bridge repairs.

A water main break has blocked Miles Avenue in Solon. Jamie has your detour details. We will let you know when the road reopens.

ROAD CLOSED Miles Rd is closed between Naiman Parkway and Brainard Rd due to a water main break. Avoid the area, not passable. Access Naiman Pkwy via Miles Rd through Bedford Hts. (from the west). Posted by City of Solon, Ohio Police Department Government on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

