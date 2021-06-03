Mild weather with temps in the lower to middle 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cooler temperatures are the weather story this Wednesday.

Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s. A cloudy morning will give way to sunny skies this afternoon.

Jamie is watching slow downs on I-77 headed towards I-90. She will update you on estimated travel times.

Watch a Wednesday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

