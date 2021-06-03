Mild weather with temps in the lower to middle 70s
Join Jeff and Jamie for your Wednesday morning weather and traffic update.
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cooler temperatures are the weather story this Wednesday.
Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s. A cloudy morning will give way to sunny skies this afternoon.
Jamie is watching slow downs on I-77 headed towards I-90. She will update you on estimated travel times.
Watch a Wednesday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.
