Rain threat returns late Saturday
Join Jeff and Jamie for your Thursday morning weather and traffic update.
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday’s forecast continues to be pleasant with high temps in the 70s.
A risk of showers and storms moves in Saturday night.
No major crashes or delays. Jamie a watching a few slow spots headed into downtown Cleveland. She will update you on travel times.
Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.