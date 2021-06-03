2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rain threat returns late Saturday

Join Jeff and Jamie for your Thursday morning weather and traffic update.
Commuter Cast
Commuter Cast
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday’s forecast continues to be pleasant with high temps in the 70s.

Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

A risk of showers and storms moves in Saturday night.

No major crashes or delays. Jamie a watching a few slow spots headed into downtown Cleveland. She will update you on travel times.

Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Commuter Cast
Mild weather with temps in the lower to middle 70s
19 First Alert Traffic
Driver flees on foot from scene of deadly hit-and-run crash on busy Euclid roadway
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision in Geauga County
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision in Geauga County
Traffic Alert (generic)
Water main break closes Miles Avenue in Solon