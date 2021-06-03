Severe storms possible Thursday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a chance of isolated storms Wednesday, though most of us will stay dry. That changes tomorrow.

A storm system is headed to Ohio. It’s expected to hit Thursday morning. Wind damage and flooding are the main threats. The good news? Data suggests the system will weaken as it moves closer.

Jamie will update you on upcoming closures on I-271. No major crashes or delays this morning.

Watch a Wednesday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

