2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Severe storms possible Thursday morning

Join Jeff and Jamie for your Wednesday morning weather and traffic update.
Commuter Cast
Commuter Cast
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a chance of isolated storms Wednesday, though most of us will stay dry. That changes tomorrow.

Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

A storm system is headed to Ohio. It’s expected to hit Thursday morning. Wind damage and flooding are the main threats. The good news? Data suggests the system will weaken as it moves closer.

Jamie will update you on upcoming closures on I-271. No major crashes or delays this morning.

Watch a Wednesday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Crash on I-90
Crash involving multiple rolled over vehicles cleared from stretch of I-90 in Cleveland
Commuter Cast
Rain threat returns late Saturday
Commuter Cast
Mild weather with temps in the lower to middle 70s
19 First Alert Traffic
Driver flees on foot from scene of deadly hit-and-run crash on busy Euclid roadway