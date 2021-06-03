Ongoing storm threat; risks of wind damage and flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today is an ALERT DAY for showers and storms with the potential to be severe.

Wind damage and flooding are the main threats.

Heavy rain is possible starting late this morning and continuing through early afternoon.

Heads up, Lakewood commuters! You may see a small delay near Lakewood City Hall. The westbound lane of Detroit Avenue is closed.

No major crashes or delays this morning.

Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

