Warming trend continues with chance of rain late Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A break from the rain continues through late Saturday. The next several days are expected to be sunny and pleasant.

A crash has cleared after causing delays on I-480 WB near I-271. We aren’t having any other traffic issues this morning.

Great news, football fans! This evening brings perfect weather for the Hall of Fame Game in Canton.

HALL OF FAME GAME: 8:00 kickoff in Canton. Great evening for football. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/fqoagPcMlZ — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) August 5, 2021

Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.