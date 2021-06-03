Humid today with storms possible this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Following a warm and partly cloudy Friday, a risk of storms increases on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

The humidity will hang around all weekend.

No major crashes or delays this morning.

GOOD MORNING! Look at that sun :) Happy Friday @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Hlsf7uOXGQ — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) August 6, 2021

Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.