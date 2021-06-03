Humid today with storms possible this weekend
Join Jeff and Jamie for your Friday morning weather and traffic update.
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Following a warm and partly cloudy Friday, a risk of storms increases on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
The humidity will hang around all weekend.
No major crashes or delays this morning.
Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.