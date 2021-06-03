Heat advisory this afternoon; storm threat continues
Join Jeff and Jamie for your Thursday morning weather and traffic update.
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Potentially dangerous temperatures are in our ALERT DAY forecast. Several counties in Ohio will be under a heat advisory from noon to 8 p.m. Click here to check your status.
There’s a chance of storms later today and tomorrow.
Reminder: Adjust your speed when driving in rainy conditions. No major crashes or delays were reported this morning.
Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.
