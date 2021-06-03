Heat advisory this afternoon; storm threat continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Potentially dangerous temperatures are in our ALERT DAY forecast. Several counties in Ohio will be under a heat advisory from noon to 8 p.m. Click here to check your status.

There’s a chance of storms later today and tomorrow.

BREAKING: A Heat Advisory has been issued for a good portion of our area this afternoon. Heat index around 100 degrees or higher. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/cuU8bu8s19 — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) August 12, 2021

Reminder: Adjust your speed when driving in rainy conditions. No major crashes or delays were reported this morning.

Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

