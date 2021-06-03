More thunderstorms! Humid today with threats of wind damage, flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Don’t pack away your umbrella just yet, the rain is not over!

Thankfully, our weather team is happy to report that Friday is the final 19 First Alert Weather Day for a while. Today follows back-to-back ALERT DAYS on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heads up, Brunswick commuters: a disabled semi-truck is blocking the intersection of Center and North Carpenter roads, according to a tweet from police.

Streetlights are out on Chester Avenue and 75th Street in Cleveland Heights. Remember: When there’s an outage, the intersection becomes a 4-way stop.

Here’s a look at our continuing coverage of storm impacts in Northeast Ohio.

Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

