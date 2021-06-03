2 Strong 4 Bullies
More thunderstorms! Humid today with threats of wind damage, flooding

Join Jeff and Jamie for your Friday morning weather and traffic update.
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Don’t pack away your umbrella just yet, the rain is not over!

Thankfully, our weather team is happy to report that Friday is the final 19 First Alert Weather Day for a while. Today follows back-to-back ALERT DAYS on Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

Heads up, Brunswick commuters: a disabled semi-truck is blocking the intersection of Center and North Carpenter roads, according to a tweet from police.

Streetlights are out on Chester Avenue and 75th Street in Cleveland Heights. Remember: When there’s an outage, the intersection becomes a 4-way stop.

Here’s a look at our continuing coverage of storm impacts in Northeast Ohio.

Over 25,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power day after severe storms slam Northern Ohio
Newbury neighbors help family clean up storm damage after large trees block home
Storm cleanup and wait for power will go on at least until Friday in Bay Village
Over 100 trees, branches toppled by storm that tears through Avon Lake golf course
New emergency weather alert credited for saving Westlake woman’s life as trees crash down on her home
Severe storms down lines, snap trees, block roads, damage homes throughout Northeast Ohio
Over 140,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power after severe storms rattle Northern Ohio

Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

