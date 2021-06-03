Showers and storms possible this afternoon
Join Jeff and Jamie for your Thursday morning weather and traffic update.
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The rain is nearly over - but not quite yet! Showers and storms may impact our friends in the Akron-Canton area this afternoon.
Sunny skies are expected on Friday and Saturday.
No major delays or crashes this morning.
Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.
